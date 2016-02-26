Dalton flooring company brightens a Chattanooga elementary school

A Dalton, GA flooring company is living up to its name. Teachers at Chattanooga's Clifton Hills Elementary School say they are indeed "floored" by the generosity of Tandis Centiva.

Employees of Tandus Centiva were hard at work Friday, but they were thirty miles away from their workplace. Each year they gather for a company-wide meeting, and then put their work clothes on, for a labor of love.

Company president Len Ferro said, "They love seeing the kids, and knowing they're making a difference. In the end, it's a great experience for the community."

The company seeks out suggestions from employees on potential community service projects. Clifton Hills Elementary principal Beth Litz is thankful the company made a connection with her school. "We have great instruction inside, but the building has needs on the outside, and we're so fortunate Tandus has chosen to help us," she said.

Tandus officials say the projects are an outgrowth of team building exercises from years ago, but have turned into something much more meaningful. Ferro said, "What we try to do is do things that make an immediate impact, and that will.give the kids something new to look at."

From bathroom brightening, to floor repair, to outdoor handiwork, no job is too large for the Tandus Centiva volunteers. Principal Litz said the end result is beyond her wildest dreams. She said, "We have brand new outside doors, a new playground, new paint, really it's a whole remodel. The kids are going to be amazed on Monday." The most amazing part, she concluded, was that it all happened within a few hours.