Clinton gives blunt talk on race where Obama tread lightly

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - As the presidential race turns to Southern states, Democrat Hillary Clinton is addressing race in increasingly blunt terms, talking about discrimination and inequality in ways that haven't been heard on a presidential stage since Jesse Jackson's 1988 run.

Calls to tackle the problem of "systemic racism" have become a standard part of Clinton's campaign speech, followed by a long list of areas, like housing and health, where she says disparities are prevalent. She says the lead-poisoned water in Flint, Michigan, wouldn't have happened in a "wealthy white suburb" and calls on white voters to "recognize our privilege."

Her language underscores how the conversation around race has shifted after seven years of the first black president, a period some critics say marked little progress on criminal justice abuses and black poverty.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.