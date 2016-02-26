Clinton gives blunt talk on race where Obama tread lightly - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Clinton gives blunt talk on race where Obama tread lightly

By Associated Press
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. AP photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - As the presidential race turns to Southern states, Democrat Hillary Clinton is addressing race in increasingly blunt terms, talking about discrimination and inequality in ways that haven't been heard on a presidential stage since Jesse Jackson's 1988 run.

Calls to tackle the problem of "systemic racism" have become a standard part of Clinton's campaign speech, followed by a long list of areas, like housing and health, where she says disparities are prevalent. She says the lead-poisoned water in Flint, Michigan, wouldn't have happened in a "wealthy white suburb" and calls on white voters to "recognize our privilege."

Her language underscores how the conversation around race has shifted after seven years of the first black president, a period some critics say marked little progress on criminal justice abuses and black poverty.

