Herd of horses leads police on wild goose chase through Pigeon Forge

Horses rush down the Parkway in Pigeon Forge Friday morning after escaping from Five Oaks stables. Photo courtesy Kelsey Simpson via WBIR

Morning commuters had a different kind of traffic jam Friday in Sevierville and Pigeon Forge.

Instead of fighting the typical crawl of cars on the Parkway, drivers had to deal with an escaped herd of horses.

Yes, horses.

The herd of about 30 escaped near the Five Oaks Mall around 8 a.m.

According to the Sevierville Police Department, many of the horses ran into Pigeon Forge and the PFPD was able to round them up and get them back to the stables.

“I was so mad because I thought there was some accident, and I drove up into the middle of dozens of horses,” said Marvyl Cockrell, who witnessed the grand escape. “I’ve seen some crazy things on the Parkway, but this is by far the most incredible and surprising!”

Fortunately, none of the horses were hurt and somehow, the herd didn’t cause any crashes!

No word yet on how they managed to get loose from Five Oaks Stables.