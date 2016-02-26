Proprietor of Blackberry Farm, Sam Beall, dies in skiing accident

The proprietor of Tennessee's famed Blackberry Farm died in a skiing accident late Thursday in Colorado.

The resort announced the death of Sam Beall, 39, in a press release on Friday morning.

“The Beall family and the Blackberry Farm team are understandably shocked by this heartbreaking news about the man they loved dearly as a son, brother, father friend and host,” Blackberry Farm said in a release. “They welcome the thoughts and prayers of all those whose lives were touched by Sam’s hospitable nature, visionary leadership and adventurous spirit.”

Beall had taken over running the farm, from his mother Kreis Beall. According to the Blackberry Farm website, Sam Beall had furthered the business by evolving the Farmstead, the Wellhouse, expansion of retail program, the creation of two new restaurants and numerous accolades from various media outlets and other honors.

Beall leaves behind a wife and five children.