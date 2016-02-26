Special Olympic athletes compete in annual basketball tournament

More than 100 Special Olympic athletes gathered at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Maclellan Gym Friday morning for a tournament.

The athletes were from across the Tennessee Valley, including Signal Mountain, Grundy County, Orange Grove, among many others.

READ MORE | Special Olympics website

"This is their opportunity to show the skills that they have and they have a lot of skills, let me tell you," said Judy Rogers, Director of Area 4 Special Olympics. "They are so enthusiastic and they're just happy to be here. They just want to play and have this opportunity. And they want to have a good time."

"To shoot hoops and being with my friends," said athlete Abraham Krahn. "It's fun, we have fun with the team."

The Special Olympics continue with a swim meet March 10 at GPS, a bocce ball tournament on April 9 and the annual track and field event on April 23.

Begun in the early 1950's as backyard summer camp, the Special Olympics has grown into a worldwide event for people with intellectual disabilities.