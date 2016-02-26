GA House committee greenlights casino bill

ATLANTA (AP) - Casino gambling would come to Georgia under measures approved by a House committee.

The bill and accompanying constitutional amendment would allow up to four casinos around the state, with two in the Atlanta metro area. At least 90 percent of revenue from casinos would go toward education, including the HOPE scholarship. The program is currently funded by the state Lottery but has struggled to keep pace with demand.

Thursday's committee vote could mean the bill reaches the House floor before a key deadline on Monday. Bills must pass at least one chamber before the 30th day of the legislative session.

Sponsoring Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, says casino gambling would fill the gap.

Opponents argued that casinos don't have broad economic impact and can cause social problems.

