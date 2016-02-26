Georgia sets new record on early voting turnout

More Georgia residents voted early this year compared any other year in history, according to the Georgia Secretary of State.

As of early afternoon Thursday, 276,704 ballots had been cast. The previous record of 271,418 was set in 2008.

“These numbers show how excited Georgians are about the presidential race and the SEC Primary,” said Georgia Secretary of State of Brian Kemp. “This primary has given Georgians a greater voice in the process and they are taking advantage of it.”

Even smaller polling locations in North Georgia are seeing voters turnout in record numbers.

Poll manager Jim Cole says more than 80 people a day have been casting their vote at Rossville City Hall, which may not sound like a lot, but it's almost double what he usually sees during early voting.

"I think it's very exciting to see people come out and vote early, it gives you an indication that people's interested," Cole said.

The trend is happening state-wide and now there's a new record for the number of early voters in a Georgia primary election.

"I think that people are more disgusted this year than any other time, I really do think that," said voter Joyce White.

Early voting in Georgia ends Friday, Feb. 26.

To see where your local polling station is, click here .

The primary election is Tuesday, March 1st.