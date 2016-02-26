Former Chatsworth man gets 5 life sentences for child molestation

A former Chatsworth man was sentenced Thursday to serve five life sentences for aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation.

David L. Eads received the sentence from Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks immediately following a Murray County Jury's verdict of guilt on those charges late Thursday, according to a news release from Bert Poston, District Attorney for the Conasauga Judicial Circuit.

The sentences on the aggravated counts are without parole and consecutive to one another and the sentences on the child molestation counts

are with the possibility of parole, concurrent with each other but consecutive to the aggravated counts for a total of three consecutive life sentences.

Eads' trial began on Tuesday following jury selection on Monday.

The jury heard from twelve witnesses including five separate victims (one current and four prior) and received 22 exhibits.

Those testifying were witnesses from both Whitfield and Murray County Schools, the Whitfield Department of Family and Children Services, the Green House, child advocacy center, and Murray Medical Center.

Eads had a prior conviction for aggravated child molestation from 1988 for which he was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison followed by 15 on probation.

The jury took approximately 20 minutes to reach its verdict and Judge Wilbanks proceeded directly to sentencing. Under Georgia Law, a second or subsequent conviction for child molestation may result in a sentence of 10 to 30 years or life at the Court's discretion.

Convictions for aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery, when there is a prior conviction, may be sentenced to life without parole.