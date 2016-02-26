A 'Golden' inspection for one restaurant

The good news continues for a lot of restaurants being inspected this week in Hamilton County. All of the scores were very high, and I have no failing grades to pass along. Please, if you see employees doing something positive, a simple acknowledgement can go a long way.

The low score is only an 85 and that grade can be found at the Golden Corral on Gunbarrel Road. Actually, the inspector noted the employees were doing everything right in the kitchen regarding proper hygiene.

There were two violations, however: the dishwasher was not dispensing proper amount of cleaning chemicals and the inspector found some dented cans in storage, but that's it. Once again, the employees were doing a great job with cleanliness.



Remember, if you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, day care or even the place where you workout call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. Someone will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Have a great weekend and enjoy your meal!