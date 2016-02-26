A 'Golden' inspection for one restaurant - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A 'Golden' inspection for one restaurant

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The good news continues for a lot of restaurants being inspected this week in Hamilton County. All of the scores were very high, and I have no failing grades to pass along. Please, if you see employees doing something positive, a simple acknowledgement can go a long way. 

The low score is only an 85 and that grade can be found at the Golden Corral on Gunbarrel Road. Actually, the inspector noted the employees were doing everything right in the kitchen regarding proper hygiene. 

There were two violations, however: the dishwasher was not dispensing proper amount of cleaning chemicals and the inspector found some dented cans in storage, but that's it. Once again, the employees were doing a great job with cleanliness.
 
Remember, if you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, day care or even the place where you workout call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. Someone will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm. 

Have a great weekend and enjoy your meal!

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.