A cool end to the week, and great weather this weekend

Good Friday! We are putting the lid on a rainy, windy week. Today will still be cool, but skies will be sunny, and winds light. Our afternoon will stay a bit cool with the high only getting up to 49 degrees.

This weekend will feature chilly mornings and amazing afternoons. Saturday we will start in the low 30s. By the afternoon we will have sunny skies and a great warm up as the high climbs to 57.

Sunday will be even warmer. We will start in the mid 30s, then climb to the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. A front will be approaching the area from the west Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the front it will get a little breezy with south winds at 10-15 mph.

That front will bring us clouds and a slight chance for a passing shower Monday and Tuesday The air will stay warm, though, Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s to start the week.

By Wednesday we will have rain moving back in as another front passes through.

FRIDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 33

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 44

3pm... Sunny, 49