The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on County Road 48 in McMinn County.

It happened in the 900 block shortly after 5:00 p.m.

According to the crash report, 51-year-old Chris Davis from Calhoun, Tennessee, crashed into a tree after over-correcting his van when he ran off the road.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report says drug may be a factor. Investigators are waiting on the toxicology report.

Davis was not wearing a seat belt; however, the report says it would not have made a difference.

Stay with Channel 3 and WRCBtv.com for more information as it becomes available.