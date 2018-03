Chattanooga police continue their search for a man who's been missing for two weeks now.

Police say 46-year-old Terrell Watson was last seen February 11 in a baby blue Ford Mustang with a white stripe.

Watson is described as being 6'1" tall, weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

His car has Tennessee tags with the number W95-51K.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, please call police at 423-698-2525.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.