Board of Education to formalize teacher discipline policy

NASHVILLE (AP) - Tennessee Board of Education members say the board will seek to formalize a teacher disciplinary policy in order to prevent inconsistent punishments from being handed down.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/24rIUw1 ) reports that the board affirmed support last week for a guideline on punishment after a recent investigation by the USA TODAY NETWORK and The Tennessean showed flaws in the teacher background check system.

Staff attorney Philip Cramer says he will help come up with new recommendations that future board members can use when deciding how to punish teachers found guilty of wrongdoing. The board's executive staff hopes to present a draft for first reading in April.

State board member Wendy Tucker says she hopes the formal document will help create clear guidelines and tougher punishments than have been set in the past.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.