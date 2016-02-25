UPDATE: Police identify woman killed in Bonny Oaks Dr. crash

UPDATE: Bonny Oaks Drive has re-opened after a deadly crash Thursday.

It happened in the 6100 block near Founder Way shortly before Noon.

Police say 24-year-old Chelsea Finnigan was driving east when she crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Elizabeth Bodaly.

Bodaly died on the scene and Finningan was taken to a local hospital where she's in critical condition.

There were no passengers in either car and no other drivers in the area were injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask you to call them at 423-698-2525 if you know anything about this crash.

