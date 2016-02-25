UPDATE: Tennessee AD Dave Hart: Sexual assault unacceptable act

By STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE (AP) - Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart held a news conference Thursday at the university, two weeks after a federal lawsuit was filed Feb. 9 in Nashville alleging that Tennessee mishandles assault complaints against athletes.

Hart said he has "tremendous empathy and sympathy for alleged victims and all victims of sexual assault across the country." The AD says "the chancellor has made this his top priority as many, many and should be all universities across the country."

Butch Jones responds to allegations he told Drae Bowles he betrayed team by helping alleged rape victim @wbir pic.twitter.com/woLNayHXEi — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) February 25, 2016

An amended complaint filed Wednesday stated former Tennessee football player Drae Bowles assisted a woman who said she had been raped by two other players and that later he was attacked by teammates and told by coach Butch Jones he had "betrayed the team."

Hart says, "I trust butch Jones implicitly. I know who he is."

