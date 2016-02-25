Two Chattanooga homes fire bombed; gang violence blamed

Fire investigators are looking for answers after two homes were fire-bombed Wednesday night.

Fire officials were called to 6302 Talladega Avenue shortly before midnight after someone threw a fire bomb at the window of the home. The bomb bounced off the window and landed in the yard.

The resident was able to put the fire out quick and no one was injured. The only damage caused was to the window, which was cracked by the impact.

A second call came in from 2711 Curtis Street around that same time. A fire bomb was thrown through a window of that home, landing in the kitchen and dining areas.

Fire crews arrived to the scene and put out the fire with a portable fire extinguisher. That bomb caused an estimated $1,000 damage to the home. No one was injured.

Investigators do not believe the homes were targeted randomly.

Captain Henry McElvain says both incidents appear to be gang-related.

The Chattanooga Police Department, which is assisting in the investigation, asks anyone with information to call 423-698-2525.