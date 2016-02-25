UPDATE: Teen killed in Vincent Rd. crash identified

A crash on Vincent Road claimed one life Thursday morning.

It happened in the 5700 block around 10:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Carter Wiseman was killed when his SUV rolled down a hill.

Hamilton County EMS and the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Records show Wiseman just celebrated his birthday Wednesday, February 24.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.