UPDATE: Teen killed in Vincent Rd. crash identified

By WRCB Staff
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A crash on Vincent Road claimed one life Thursday morning.

It happened in the 5700 block around 10:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Carter Wiseman was killed when his SUV rolled down a hill.

Hamilton County EMS and the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Records show Wiseman just celebrated his birthday Wednesday, February 24.

The investigation is ongoing.

