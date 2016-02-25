Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam endorses Marco Rubio - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam endorses Marco Rubio

Posted: Updated:
GOP presidential candidate Marco Rubio. AP photo GOP presidential candidate Marco Rubio. AP photo

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press
           
NASHVILLE (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is endorsing Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for the Republican presidential nomination.
           
The popular second-term governor says he decided to endorse Rubio because he thinks he has the best chance to beat the Democratic nominee in November.
           
In Haslam's words: "Conservatives need a candidate who inspires Americans from all backgrounds."
           
Tennessee is among 11 states holding their Republican presidential primaries on Tuesday, when the biggest single-day haul of delegates will be up for grabs.
           
Tennessee's 58 delegates are the third-most available on Super Tuesday. Candidates must earn at least 20 percent of the vote to earn a proportional share.
           
Tennessee Republicans have shied away from establishment candidates in the last two primaries, choosing former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum in 2012 and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in 2008.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.