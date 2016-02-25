23K Georgia homeowners eligible for refinancing program

ATLANTA (AP) - The federal government is using a 10-day social media campaign aimed at Georgia and nine other states to let homeowners know they may still be eligible for a refinancing program that expires Dec. 31.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said Wednesday that 23,658 in Georgians could save an average of $1,923 a year by refinancing. More than 367,600 U.S. homeowners are still eligible for the Home Affordable Refinance Program, or HARP.

With the hashtag HARPnow, the agency is using Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube to get the word out about the program. It's for homeowners who owe as much as or more than what their home is worth.

The campaign targets the 10 states with the most homeowners eligible for the program. About 168,112 Georgia homeowners have refinanced through the program.

