Chattanooga votes to evict housing tenants who don't work

(AP) - Public Housing residents living in Chattanooga's newer, more high-end sites face eviction if they don't work, attend school or perform volunteer work for at least 30 hours a week.

The Times-Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/1oHl8Mo ) that Chattanooga Housing Authority board members voted unanimously this week to evict residents in the Upward Mobility program if they don't keep their agreement to work. The policy begins in March.

Residents living in the city's newer public housing sites have 90 days to enroll in school, get a job, be in a job-training program or volunteer before they face eviction. As case manager will work with them and they can get a 30-day extension. Residents over age 62 are exempt.

Residents who didn't work were previously allowed to live in older public housing.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.