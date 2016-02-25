UPDATE: Retaining wall collapses at northshore Publix

VIDEO: The @Publix wall is crumbling more as we speak. Live report at 7:55 @WRCB pic.twitter.com/yCTL47Q6XH — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 25, 2016

UPDATE: A retaining wall collapsed overnight at the Publix supermarket on Market Street.

The area was marked off with shopping carts Thursday morning, warning pedestrians to avoid the area.

The wall had some structural issues late in 2015 as a large fracture was seen stretching up the 25-foot wall, according to our news partners at the Times Free Press.

"Water builds up behind that wall and just rolls down," said shopper Jordan Conley. "Looks like a frickin' tornado hit there in a little, bitty spot."

The heavy rains experienced in the region over the past few days may have played a role in the recent collapse, which left a gaping hole in the wall.

Publix Spokesperson Brenda Reid said they thought they had found a "sound solution" following the cracking wall incident in December. She said they're "disappointed" it happened again. Its sending out engineers Thursday to survey the damage.