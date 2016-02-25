Chilly and breezy today with a few sprinkles/flurries

Good Thursday. We still have some FLOOD WARNINGS in effect for area creeks, rivers, and streams. Minor flooding is either happening or is expected to happen through Friday in some areas.

Today we may still see a few drizzles here and there with overcast skies. A flurry or two in the mountains is not out of the question either. Nothing that will accumulate or stick on the roadways, however. Otherwise, it will be cool and breezy today with the high only reaching 46 with winds from the WNW at 10-15 mph.

Skies will clear tonight as cold air settles in. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s Friday morning. Friday afternoon looks great. We can expect lots of sunshine with highs in the low 50s.

The weekend looks awesome. We will have cool mornings in the low 30s, and mild afternoons as the high climbs to 56 Saturday and 63 Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine both days.

Next week we will start warm and cloudy Monday and Tuesday with only a slight chance for a shower or two. Temps will climb into the 60s to start the week. By he middle of the week we may see widespread showers and storms.

David Karnes

