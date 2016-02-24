UPDATE: Son charged in shooting of father

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Jacob Logan Everett, 24, in the shooting of his father, John D. Everett Wednesday night.



The father is still undergoing treatment at a local hospital.



Jacob Logan Everett was booked into the Hamilton County Jail Thursday and charged with one count of aggravated assault/domestic.



He is under a $45,000.00 dollar bond.

PREVIOUS STORY: According to a release Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Highwater Road in Northern Hamilton County for the report of a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound. They were transported by Hamilton County EMS to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

HCSO Detectives have been called to the location for further investigation. The scene is secure at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County deputies have been called to a reported shooting in Soddy Daisy tonight.

The call came in from Highwater Road around 10:50 p.m.

A dispatcher says at least one person has reportedly been shot.

Details are limited at this time.

