Vols' Jones denies demeaning Bowles for helping alleged rape victim

The University of Tennessee released a statement from Head Football Coach Butch Jones after amendments to the sweeping lawsuit against UT say that Jones called former Vol Drae Bowles a traitor for helping the alleged rape victim.

"The assertion that I ever attempted to belittle or demean a young man for taking action to help another person is absolutely false. To the contrary, I did all I could to assist the former student in question. During the course of the judicial process, campus officials, as well as the young man's own words, will clearly establish that I have done nothing wrong. I will fight all of these false attacks on my character, and I know that once this process has been completed, my reputation will be affirmed."

