Strong winds and storms damage parts of Polk County

POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Strong winds caused trees to fall across Polk County, making it nearly impossible for many drivers to get around on Wednesday morning.

The hazardous road conditions forced Polk County Schools to take the day off.

Crews with the Polk County Road Department worked nonstop since 10 p.m. on Tuesday night to clean up all of the mess.

"It came down pretty strong, but I'm glad there's not as much damage as there could have been," said Polk County Road Superintendent Roy Thomason, Jr.

The storms affected areas across the county, but one of the worst-hit areas was in Delano, where high winds caused the most damage.

While some trees obstructed roadways, others fell on power lines, causing several power outages in Ducktown.

"I'd like to tell everybody to be safe with the winds, and try to stay home unless it's necessary to get out," added Thomason.

