Grant Reynolds leaves Boyd for Alabama powerhouse HS, Bucs name Cardwell Head Coach

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Schools had offered Grant Reynolds the chance to leave Boyd-Buchanan in the past, but this time it felt right. Reynolds stepped down as Boyd's Head Football Coach on Wednesday to accept the Head Coaching job at perennial Alabama powerhouse Madison Academy.

Reynolds said, "it was always on our (wife) radar, it's a big time job. So when it came open and they reached out to me, I was very interested."

Grant had been at Boyd for 10 seasons where he averaged nine wins per year.

Madison Academy is about the same size as Boyd, they've been pumping out NCAA DI products for quite some time. Right now they have two playing at Auburn, one lineman with an offer from every SEC school and also sent now NFL WR Jordan Matthews to Vanderbilt.

Madison won 3-straight Alabama State Championships from 2012-2014 and like Boyd is a Christian Academy which was a huge plus for Grant.

Boyd-Buchanan wasted little time replacing Grant with top assistant Carter Cardwell.

Cardwell has been with the Bucs for six seasons as the offensive coordinator. It's his first head coaching job. He has been a lifelong assistant from high school to college.