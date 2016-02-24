UPDATE: Nashville rape suspect caught after I-75 police chase in Chattanooga

UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Harmon said troopers were on the lookout for accused rapist, Cordarius Caldwell, before he was spotted near the TN/GA state line.

Caldwell, 20, was involved in a police chase in Nashville after the reported rape.Shortly after Nashville police lost sight of the car Caldwell was driving, they called Tennessee Highway Patrol in Chattanooga.



They gave troopers a description of Caldwell and the car he was driving. Caldwell is accused of raping a woman early Wednesday morning.

"That description was a very good description that was given to us. Temporary tags, things of that nature, the description of the driver," Lt. Harmon said.

Troopers spotted the car shortly before 4 p.m., and once again Caldwell refused to stop. He led police on an 18 mile car chase that damaged more than a dozen other vehicles.

A total of 15 cars were damaged in the police chase, including two THP patrol cars.

One patrol car was being driven by Trooper Calvin Naipo. Tr. Naipo was taken to the hospital because of a slight head injury. We're told he's doing well and is expected back at work soon.

The second patrol car was the one that slammed into the suspect's vehicle, ending the police chase.

Cordarius Caldwell is now facing new charges in Hamilton County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has arrested him on 12 new charges, in addition to the charges he will face in Nashville.

Caldwell's charges in Chattanooga include nine counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment (for causing a trooper to crash his patrol car), and theft of property over $10,000 (because the car he was driving was stolen).

Caldwell is due in Hamilton County Court on Monday.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: An accused rapist wanted in the Nashville area was arrested in Chattanooga Wednesday after a police chase ended on Interstate 75 north at mile marker 3.4 at East Brainerd Road.

Cordarius Caldwell, 20, is wanted for aggravated rape and false imprisonment from Metro Nashville Police. He is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 20-year old woman at gunpoint after bringing her to 209 Cherry Street residence in Rutherford County. The victim told police that they became acquainted through Facebook.

Accused rapist Cordarius Caldwell just apprehended in Chattanooga after pursuit by THP & other law enforcement. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 24, 2016

Metro Nashville Police says that Caldwell fled police by jumping from a window of a Cherry Street home and stealing a car from a Madison gas station that had been left with the keys inside of the car. Police say the car is owned by 24-year old, Montesha Shaw.

Metro Nashville Police arrested Zachery Hunter, 21, was arrested earlier Wednesday and charged with aggravated rape and false imprisonment for allegedly having knowledge the sexual assault was taking place and not attempting to stop it or render aid to the victim. Hunter's bail is $125,000.

READ MORE | Search ongoing for suspect in rape, car theft in Madison

This is a developing story stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.

PREVIOUS STORY: A police chase involving the THP troopers and Chattanooga police ends on I-75 north at the East Brainerd Road exit.

Chattanooga police were dispatched by the Tennessee Highway Patrol around 3:40 p.m. to assist with the pursuit.

Video from a TDOT cam shows troopers taking the suspect into custody.

A THP spokesperson says several wrecks occurred during the pursuit involving other drivers.

The suspect also crashed in to two THP vehicles and three civilian vehicles as the chase came to an end.

Police dispatch says two people have been taken to local hospitals where their conditions are unknown.

Traffic is moving slowly on the northbound side of I-75 as you approach the East Brainerd exit.

Officials asked that you avoid the area if at all possible.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become