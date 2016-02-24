Sportscaster's father says Erin Andrews a 'shell' of herself

By SHEILA BURKE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The father of sportscaster Erin Andrews says the TV personality is a shell of her former self after a stalker made secret nude recordings of her and posted the material on the Internet.

Steve Andrews testified during a civil trial Wednesday that his daughter didn't want to eat, bathe or be around people and that all she did was cry after she discovered in 2009 that the nude videos had been posted online. He said she remains afraid of people to this day.

Michael David Barrett has pleaded guilty to taking the videos of Erin Andrews through peepholes that he altered on the doors of her hotel rooms in Nashville and Columbus, Ohio.

Erin Andrews has sued Barrett and two Nashville hotel companies.

She wept during her father's testimony.

