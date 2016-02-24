Firefighters battle house fire under windy conditions - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Firefighters battle house fire under windy conditions

A house fire Wednesday afternoon sent Chattanooga firefighters out to battle the blaze under very windy conditions.
Five fire companies responded to the home at 903 Wheeler Avenue. The home was unoccupied at the time.
The fire was contained to the front room, but the rest of the house has smoke damage, according to CFD spokesman Bruce Garner.
The windy conditions made extinguishing the fire difficult.
A firefighter received minor burns from the fire and was transported to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment.
