E-Cigarette Battery Explodes, Burning Man's Leg

An Owensboro man was hospitalized after an e-cigarette battery exploded in his pocket.

It happened over the weekend at a Shell Gas Station.

Surveillance video shows Josh Hamilton was standing in line, waiting to be checked out when the battery exploded.

Hamilton rushed past an employee, went outside the door, and struggled to take his burning pants off.

An employee behind the counter grabbed a fire extinguisher and put the fire out.

Another customer drove Hamilton to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for second degree burns on his leg.