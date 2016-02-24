The Latest: Trump gets first endorsements from Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the 2016 presidential campaign (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Republican front-runner Donald Trump has won his first endorsements from sitting members of Congress.

Reps. Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York said Wednesday they are backing Trump for the GOP nomination for president.

Collins said Trump has demonstrated he has "the guts and the fortitude" to help U.S. companies compete with China and take on foreign threats such as the Islamic State and North Korea.

Hunter called Trump a strong leader.

Hunter sponsored a bill passed by the House last year that would shut down funding for so-called sanctuary cities like San Francisco that shield immigrants from deportation by federal authorities.

Democrats accused Republicans of following Trump in demonizing Latinos and dubbed the bill the Donald Trump Act.

11:15 a.m.

The Nevada Republican party is reporting that attendance at its Tuesday night caucus set a new record.

The party says more than 75,000 voters attended the caucus. That's more than twice the 33,000 who caucused in 2012.

Nevada's Republican caucuses have been plagued by low attendance and other problems since they began in 2008. Democrats have seen stronger turnout numbers. They reported more than 84,000 caucus goers in their caucuses on Saturday.

As expected, the relatively high turnout Tuesday powered Donald Trump to a commanding victory.

9:50 a.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has endorsed Ted Cruz for president, hoping to give the senator a boost as their home state's primary looms.

Abbott announced his support in a video released Wednesday morning. He and Cruz are set to appear together in Houston later in the day.

Texas is the largest of "Super Tuesday" states voting next week.

As Texas attorney general, Abbott tapped Cruz as solicitor general. Cruz calls Abbott a friend and mentor.

Cruz was third in Nevada's caucuses Tuesday, edged out by Marco Rubio. Donald Trump was the commanding winner.

9:45 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is adamant that he is not giving up on South Carolina despite leaving the state to campaign elsewhere days before this early voting state's primary.

He says his campaign has closed the gap with Hillary Clinton and they are not writing off the state.

Sanders is beginning a multi-state campaign trip, returning to South Carolina just before primary voting Saturday.

9:00 a.m.

With his commanding victory in Nevada, Donald Trump has won 14 delegates in the state.

Marco Rubio won seven and Ted Cruz got six. John Kasich and Ben Carson each got one, with one delegate left to be allocated.

Overall, Trump has 81 delegates, and Cruz and Rubio have 17 apiece. Kasich has six delegates and Carson has four. It takes 1,237 delegates to win the Republican nomination for president.

8:50 a.m.

Marco Rubio has edged out Ted Cruz for second place in the Nevada caucuses.

The Associated Press finds the difference was fewer than 2,000 votes.

In an appearance on NBC's "Today" show, Rubio says that it will be easier to stop Donald Trump once the race is narrowed.

Trump was the big winner in Nevada's Republican caucuses Tuesday. It was his third straight commanding victory in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

