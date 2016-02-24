CHI Memorial Offers Free Smoking Cessation Course

Tobacco is one of the leading causes of preventable death, with more than 480,000 deaths per year in the United States, according to the American Lung Association.

Chi Memorial, a not-for-profit, faith-based organization, is offering a chance for local residents to attend a course that will focus on how to stop smoking completely.

The Rees Skillern Cancer Institute at Chi Memorial will be hosting the Freedom From Smoking® course, which is a free eight-week course that will help people fight their addiction to smoking, and learn healthy habits to avoid falling back into addiction.

The course will include small group-interactive activities, as well as a focus on topics such as: stress management, lifestyle changes, avoiding weight gain, and how to stay smoke-fee for good.

Cessation classes will be available beginning the first week of March, for those who are interested in truly ending their addiction to smoking cigarettes, or other tobacco products.

The classes will meet on Wednesday's each week between March 2nd and April 20th from noon until 1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.memorial.org.