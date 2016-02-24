Tennessee designates .50 cal Barrett as official state rifle

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - While Tennessee lawmakers last year balked at making the Holy Bible the official state book, they have shown little hesitance this year to designate an official state rifle.

The Rutherford County-made .50-caliber Barrett sniper rifle now takes its place alongside state symbols like the tomato as Tennessee's official fruit, the cave salamander as the state amphibian and the square dance as the state folk dance.

Democratic Sen. Jeff Yarbro of Nashville cast the lone vote against the resolution on Wednesday, arguing the state shouldn't make a state endorsement of a private company.

He said lawmakers wouldn't want to choose between other Tennessee-made products like Jack Daniel's and George Dickel as the official whiskey, or Goo Goo Clusters and MoonPies as the state dessert.

The House voted 74-9 to pass the resolution.

