Gardenhire-sponsored bill to end newspaper notice requirement fails in Senate

NASHVILLE (AP) - A proposal to allow legal notices to be published online instead of in printed newspapers has failed in a Senate committee.

The measure sponsored by Republican Sen. Todd Gardenhire of Chattanooga did not receive a motion in the State and Local Government Committee on Tuesday.

Gardenhire said the measure was brought to him by city and county mayors. It would have given the electronic notice the same legal effect as one published in a newspaper.

Open government groups and newspapers have opposed the proposed change in the past over concerns that the notices would be harder to find and because not everyone has access to the Internet.

