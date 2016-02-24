3 charged in rape at Athens high school weren't suspended - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 charged in rape at Athens high school weren't suspended

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia school superintendent says three students accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at an Athens high school were not suspended after the girl reported the assault to administrators several weeks before the teen suspects were arrested.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports (bit.ly/21cIyu7) Clarke County Superintendent Philip Lanoue said in an email to parents Tuesday that "unfortunately, no student suspensions occurred" after the rape was reported at Cedar Shoals High School on Jan. 7.

The three accused students were arrested more than three weeks later on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.

In his email, Lanoue faulted school administrators and school police for not taking action sooner. The superintendent placed Cedar Shoals principal Tony Price on administrative leave Feb. 12.

Lanoue says the system's principals will receive training on safety protocol.

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.