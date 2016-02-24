Georgia Power says 18,000 customers without power after storms

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) - Georgia Power's online outage maps show that more than 18,000 customers are without power as storms continue to move across the state.

Of around 18,600 people without power shortly before dawn on Wednesday, more than 6,000 are in metro Atlanta and another 9,000 were in east Georgia. Another 1,400 customers are without power in southwest Georgia; about 470 had lost power in northwest Georgia.

The storm threat prompted Georgia schools in Valdosta and surrounding Lowndes County to close Wednesday, as well as 12 other school systems in rural south Georgia counties. Officials in several other districts said their schools would open late Wednesday.

The storms moving across Georgia early Wednesday are part of the same system that left at least three people dead in Louisiana and Mississippi.

