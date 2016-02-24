UPDATE: Road closures caused by flooding, downed trees, lines

UPDATE: We have an updated list of road closures, areas with downed power lines and/or downed trees, from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

As of 10:30, here are the latest road closures from Hamilton County 911:

STREET NAME INFORMATION JURISDICTION CUMMINGS HWY AT I-24 EXIT RAMP FLOODING STILL @ 10:30 CITY/ADAM 7600 DAVIDSON RD @ GUNBARREL RD FLOODING STILL @ 10:30 CITY/CHARLIE 10700 DOLLY POND RD @ JAMES BOWMAN TRAIL FLOODING STILL @ 10:30 COUNTY/EAST 300 MCCALLIE FERRY RD @ MCGILL RD FLOODING STILL @ 10:30 COUNTY/WEST 400 PATTERSON RD @ ROCK CREEK RD FLOODING STILL @ 10:30 COUNTY/WEST 13000 MCGILL RD @ OLD DAYTON PK FLOODING STILL @10:30 COUNTY/WEST

Roads with downed powerlines and/or trees:

900 Snowhill Road

521 Montlake Road

2300 Freedom Bay Drive

3100 Harrison Bay Road

UPDATE: A fallen tree is responsibly for keeping families near Fuller Road in the dark Wednesday morning.

"It was around 3 a.m. when everything went down this morning," said resident Meka Hampton.

A tree fell across the road and landed on some power lines sometime overnight during the storm. Hampton's power was out for about six hours, making it a little more difficult to get her three children ready for school.

"Well we were a little bit frazzled this morning, needless to say," Hampton said, "Fiddlin' around for clothes and things like that."

While crews worked to repair the damages, families had to get creative.

"We had to light candles and use headlamps and thank goodness for cell phone lights to get our son ready for school," said resident Justin Tate, "This stuff happens and they're going to get it fixed and we'll be back to normal later, the only thing I'm worried about is the food in our fridge."

Flash flooding and downed trees was a major concern for people living near East Brainerd Rd.

A portion of Davidson Rd was closed due to flooding, but not before a driver attempted to make it through the washed out road. He was forced to abandon his 2015 Aston Martin after it completely submerged in water.

"I mean I don't know how he didn't notice water coming in the door," said A-1 Towing operator Justin Luce,

"The car's totaled there's no doubt about that."

Tow truck operators say whenever there's flash flooding, their day is spent towing out abandoned cars just like that one.

"Be aware of what's going on, because if you end up in this type of situation you may not make it out alive," said Steve Hutchison.

PREVIOUS STORY: Heavy rains and winds have been the cause of a number of power outages and damages across the Channel 3 viewing area.

The main concerns for Wednesday are a second round of heavy winds and rain in some locations, along with potential flooding on a few streets and back roads.

A downed tree has closed the 9400 block of Fuller Rd. Wednesday morning, and caused isolated power outages nearby. A tree has also been reported down at 6500 Frontage Rd.

As of Wednesday morning, there are no major incidents to report.

Flooding (areas of concern):

Exit 174 ramp - CLOSED

Hickey Flats Rd. (Whitfield Co.)

Sells Lane off Hwy 136 (Dade Co.)

East Brainerd Rd. at Brainerd Rd.

Downed trees:

9400 Fuller Rd. (East Brainerd)

6500 Frontage Rd. (Bradley Co.)

Stick with Channel 3 for more weather updates throughout the day.