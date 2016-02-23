Cyclist collides with pickup truck on East Main St.

Chattanooga Police responded to East Main Street Tuesday on reports that a cyclist hit a pickup truck.

It happened in the 1900 block around 5:00 p.m.

Police say the cyclist attempted to cross traffic and collided with the passenger side of the truck. The cyclist, whose name is not known by police, was not wearing protective gear.

He sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

The drive of the truck, Robert Bowling, remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

If you have any information about this, please call police at (423)698-2525.

