Man found shot on Tunnel Blvd.

A man was shot twice Tuesday afternoon and found on Tunnel Boulevard.

Police say they arrived at the scene, in the 1400 block, to find 40-year-old Julius McGowan with two gunshot wounds to the leg. His injuries were not life-threatening.

McGowan couldn't tell police anything about the suspect.

Police have not been able to find a crime scene to collect evidence.

If you have any information that could help Chattanooga Police solve this case, you’re asked to call them at (423)698-2525.

No one will ever know you called.