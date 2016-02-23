UPDATE: Man hit, killed while crossing road in Dalton

A man died after being hit by a car in Dalton Tuesday night.

It happened in front of Walmart on East Walnut Avenue around 8:50 p.m.

Investigators with the Georgia State Patrol say the man was hit by a white Honda Civic as he darted across the road, attempting to cross it illegally.

The driver of the Civic stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The GSP says the man who was killed was a Hispanic male whose name is unknown.

His body has been sent to a crime lab for identification.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time.

