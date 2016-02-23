What the Tech? Corning Glass

The single biggest advancement in consumer technology over the last 5 years may not be the smartphone you're holding, but what is on the smartphone.

Gorilla Glass, the thin and responsive glass used for most smartphone screens is one of dozens of advances in glass developed by Corning. At last month's CES in Las Vegas there were long lines at the Corning booth to see some of what the company is developing and how it will be used in devices on the consumer market.

A giant video wall made entirely of glass gives home and business owners the ability to view as many as 10 55 ­inch TV monitors to watch multiple television channels, security cameras, weather forecasts and the internet. The wall is controlled by a touch­pad that allows users to change channels, order pizza, control lights and thermostats and browse the web.

Another display is used by retailers that allows shoppers to use a touch­pad to browse products, make selections and special modifications, order and pay.

Corning glass is also being implemented by smart home manufacturers. A refrigerator for example, that has a full size screen as its door which changes colors or display photos of the owner’s choice. It also allows the user to jot down notes with the swipe of a finger and will display the contents of the fridge. A demonstration provided to us showed the fridge displaying it had 9 sodas inside, which it did. When we removed two of the soft drinks and shut the door the control panel showed there were 7 sodas remaining inside.

Corning is at the heart of the fiber optics industry that connects the world to the internet. The optic cables are made of glass that is both sturdy and bendable.

Corning also announced a new glass product called "Willow" that is thinner than a sheet of paper.