Mother of 3 without a vehicle after vandals set it on fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mother of 3 without a vehicle after vandals set it on fire

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A mother of three is trying to find out why her car was set on fire. It's a mystery even Hamilton County officials are trying to figure out.   

She had to leave her car on the side of the road Friday after having trouble but when she came back for it Sunday, it was nearly unrecognizable. 

Ashley Sumrall says she was on her way home from her cousin's funeral services Friday night when her car broke down on the side of Highway 111 in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee. She called her husband to pick her up because she had her baby in the back seat and wanted to get home fast. The family thought it would be safe to leave the car next to the busy highway.

"Everyone drives by there. I always see cops sitting on the side of the road running radar so I just assumed my car was safe," said Ashley Sumrall. "That's the only way I get to work , take care of my kids, it's just terrible. I don't understand what could go through someone's mind to do that. "

Sumrall can't understand why anyone would do this, she was going to call a tow truck but life got in the way. First a crying baby that needed to get home, work early Saturday and then another funeral to attend on Sunday. Sumrall found firefighters putting out the blaze on Sunday. Investigators believe the vehicle ignited sometime between 1 and 4:30 p.m Sunday. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Hamilton County deputies found a rock used to smash out the window and paperwork from the glove box thrown on the ground. The mom of 3 says this couldn't have happened at a worse time.

 "I had to catch up on bills, rent and now I have to buy a car so my family is really struggling now," said Sumrall. "I find out my son's school books were in the car, my daughters DVD's and her DVD player were in there and it's now it's all gone."

Sumrall says her child's strollers and baby bottles were destroyed too.

"It infuriates me that someone is that completely evil to do something like that," said Sumrall. 

The family says the car was paid off but they only liability insurance which means they're out several thousand dollars. If you have any information that can help investigators call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department at 423-209-7000.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:59:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.