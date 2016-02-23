Mother of 3 without a vehicle after vandals set it on fire

A mother of three is trying to find out why her car was set on fire. It's a mystery even Hamilton County officials are trying to figure out.

She had to leave her car on the side of the road Friday after having trouble but when she came back for it Sunday, it was nearly unrecognizable.

Ashley Sumrall says she was on her way home from her cousin's funeral services Friday night when her car broke down on the side of Highway 111 in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee. She called her husband to pick her up because she had her baby in the back seat and wanted to get home fast. The family thought it would be safe to leave the car next to the busy highway.

"Everyone drives by there. I always see cops sitting on the side of the road running radar so I just assumed my car was safe," said Ashley Sumrall. "That's the only way I get to work , take care of my kids, it's just terrible. I don't understand what could go through someone's mind to do that. "

Sumrall can't understand why anyone would do this, she was going to call a tow truck but life got in the way. First a crying baby that needed to get home, work early Saturday and then another funeral to attend on Sunday. Sumrall found firefighters putting out the blaze on Sunday. Investigators believe the vehicle ignited sometime between 1 and 4:30 p.m Sunday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Hamilton County deputies found a rock used to smash out the window and paperwork from the glove box thrown on the ground. The mom of 3 says this couldn't have happened at a worse time.

"I had to catch up on bills, rent and now I have to buy a car so my family is really struggling now," said Sumrall. "I find out my son's school books were in the car, my daughters DVD's and her DVD player were in there and it's now it's all gone."

Sumrall says her child's strollers and baby bottles were destroyed too.

"It infuriates me that someone is that completely evil to do something like that," said Sumrall.

The family says the car was paid off but they only liability insurance which means they're out several thousand dollars. If you have any information that can help investigators call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department at 423-209-7000.