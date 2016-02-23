UPDATE: Strong winds continue, possible flurries - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Strong winds continue, possible flurries

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Strong gusty winds will continue for tonight and into Thursday.  Some of the higher elevations in the Blue Ridge mountains may see gusts approach 70 mph.  Most of us will see gusts to 40 mph this afternoon and a little less tonight.  By Thursday gusts will be possible to 30 mph.  Scattered showers will continue into tonight with very light amounts.  

Some flurries will be possible later tonight in the valleys and higher elevations could see some light snow showers with minor accumulations.  Lows tonight will drop into the mid 30's.

Highs for Thursday will only be in the mid 40's with winds making it feel colder.  Some flurries will be possible again in the higher elevations.  Thursday night will be cold and breezy with lows near freezing.

Sunshine will return for Friday with highs near 50.  This weekend will also be mostly sunny to sunny with highs in the mid 50's Saturday and low 60's on Sunday.  More clouds will move in Monday with a small chance for a few showers. Tuesday will be warmer with more clouds and highs in the 60's.  Wednesday will be mild with upper 60's expected.  Some storms could move in Wednesday night and Thursday of next week.

For the interactive radar, download the WRCB weather app. Paul Barys

For Thursday:

  • 8 AM ... Sprinkles, Flurries, Breezy, 37
  • Noon ... Sprinkles, Flurries, Breezy, 43
  • 5 PM ... Sprinkles, Flurries, Breezy, 45

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:59:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.