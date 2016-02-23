UPDATE: Strong winds continue, possible flurries

UPDATE: Strong gusty winds will continue for tonight and into Thursday. Some of the higher elevations in the Blue Ridge mountains may see gusts approach 70 mph. Most of us will see gusts to 40 mph this afternoon and a little less tonight. By Thursday gusts will be possible to 30 mph. Scattered showers will continue into tonight with very light amounts.

Some flurries will be possible later tonight in the valleys and higher elevations could see some light snow showers with minor accumulations. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 30's.

Highs for Thursday will only be in the mid 40's with winds making it feel colder. Some flurries will be possible again in the higher elevations. Thursday night will be cold and breezy with lows near freezing.

Sunshine will return for Friday with highs near 50. This weekend will also be mostly sunny to sunny with highs in the mid 50's Saturday and low 60's on Sunday. More clouds will move in Monday with a small chance for a few showers. Tuesday will be warmer with more clouds and highs in the 60's. Wednesday will be mild with upper 60's expected. Some storms could move in Wednesday night and Thursday of next week.

For the interactive radar, download the WRCB weather app . Paul Barys

For Thursday: