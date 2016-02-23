Mars recalls candy bars in 55 countries after plastic find - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mars recalls candy bars in 55 countries after plastic find

Posted: Updated:

By DAVID RISING, Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) - U.S. chocolate maker Mars said Tuesday it's recalling candy bars and other items in 55 countries in Europe and elsewhere after plastic was found in one of its products.

Roel Govers, spokesman for Mars in the Netherlands, told The Associated Press that the recall affects 55 countries but would not provide further details, saying the company would email a news release later.

Mars in Germany confirmed that it was one of the countries affected, and said in a statement that the recall affected products with "best before" dates from June 19, 2016 to January 8, 2017.

"We have intentionally chosen a long production time frame in order to ensure that all possibly affected products are recalled," the company said in a German-language statement, adding that it was in "close contact" with food safety authorities.

It also did not specify which other countries were affected, and Mars in Germany did not respond to calls or emails. The German news agency dpa cited a Mars Germany spokesman saying the voluntary recall affects products made early this year in the Netherlands.

The Dutch food safety authority posted what it said was a Mars press release on its website, saying a piece of plastic had been found in a product that could lead to choking. It listed affected products as: Mars, Milky Way, Snickers, Celebrations, and Mini Mix.

Mars, Inc. is privately held and based in McLean, Virginia. It also owns the world's largest chewing gum maker, Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company.

The Mars family owns the secretive company, making it one of the wealthiest families in the U.S., according to business research company Hoover's.

___

David McHugh in Frankfurt, Germany, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

