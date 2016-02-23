Nashville man receives 26-year sentence after rape conviction - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nashville man receives 26-year sentence after rape conviction

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nashville man was sentenced to 26 years in prison after being found guilty in the rape of a 6-year-old girl.

According to the district attorney's office, 31-year-old Brandon Clymer had been considered a family friend.

Clymer will be on community supervision for life and will be listed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

Assistant District Attorney Chad Butler said this case is an important reminder for parents to talk to their children about sexual abuse and to make sure they report it.

The victim in this case told her mother what happened immediately, which helped the state to prosecute the case.

