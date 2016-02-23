Deputies use dog, night-vision goggles to find boys in woods - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Deputies use dog, night-vision goggles to find boys in woods

By Associated Press

MCCALLA, Ala. (AP) - Three boys who got lost in the woods after dark are safe after being rescued by sheriff's deputies who tracked them using a dog and night-vision goggles.

Al.com reports (bit.ly/1Q6oWNP) the boys, all age 12, called 911 using a cellphone after they became lost at nightfall walking in the woods in McCalla, a few miles southwest of Birmingham.

Jefferson County deputies went to the woods with a tracking dog, Gunner, and a pair of night-vision goggles. Within about 30 minutes, they found the boys about a mile from where they had entered the woods.

Chief Deputy Randy Christian praised the boys for realizing they were in trouble and calling 911, and for heeding 911 operator's warning to stop wandering and stay put.

