UPDATE: Woman and child escape sexual assault in Dalton

UPDATE: Dalton police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted in front of her child in a busy Dalton parking lot Monday evening.

The crime happened Monday at 8:20 p.m. in the West Walnut Avenue Kroger parking lot. 

While she was parked, the woman said a black male opened the passenger door, got into the car and groped her.

"When the suspect entered the victim’s car, he groped her before she was able to get away," said Dalton Police Public Information Officer Bruce. "He was apparently spooked when the victim’s child in the back seat screamed and that gave the victim time to tell her daughter to get out of the car."

Frazier said both the victim and her daughter escaped the car and the suspect ran away towards Walnut Avenue.

He's described as a black male, wearing a dark gray hoodie, jeans and black shoes. He's 5'9-5'11 with a medium build and patchy facial hair.

Investigators received several tips about the incident Monday night and more information is coming in, Frazier said.

They're also in the process of checking neighboring businesses to try to find better video of the suspect.

Anyone who sees this suspect or has information on this incident is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number for 911 dispatch at 706-370-4900.

    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.
    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

