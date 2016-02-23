Abandoned piglet and puppy forge adorable friendship - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Abandoned piglet and puppy forge adorable friendship

Kookie and Kipper MiniPigs Instgram photo Kookie and Kipper MiniPigs Instgram photo

By Sarah Epstein, TODAY

Dogs may be man's best friend, but it turns out that piglets are dog's best friend — at least according to this latest display of interspecies love.

A Facebook video with 3 million views features an adorable piglet and puppy pair that have become the best of friends.

The piglet, Piper, was abandoned in the cold when her current owners found and rescued her. She now lives with her "Tennessee mini pig family of 5"— and presumably, her humans — according to an Instagram account.

The mini-pig family consists of parents Kookie and Kipper and three piglets, including Piper. Piper's puppy pal — the Instagram account doesn't confirm the pup's name — lives next door.

The two adorable little animals have a sweet friendship, but we're not so sure Piper needs a pal to keep herself entertained.

No wonder Piper and her puppy friend like to snuggle and sleep when they're together. We're wiped out just watching Piper play!

