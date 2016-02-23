Clayton County officer records video while driving cruiser

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Clayton County police are investigating a video that an officer posted on Facebook.

Media outlets report that officer Anthony Walker posted a 10-second video to his private Facebook account over the weekend. The video shows Walker in uniform while apparently driving in his police car, saying that driving while using Facebook is illegal.

Clayton County Police Chief Michael Register says Walker has admitted to the video and apologized. He says the department is investigating possible departmental violations Walker may have committed.

Register did not speculate on what, if any, disciplinary action Walker may face.

Under state law, officers are allowed to use their phones from behind the wheel, so long as it pertains to their job duties. A similar fine for motorists is $150.

