Federal judge hands down 15 years to man in 'flakka' ring

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A federal judge in Tennessee has sentenced a South Carolina man to serve 15 years in prison for his role in a ring involving a synthetic drug made in China that has been called one of the most dangerous and addictive substances in the world.

U.S. District Court Judge Pamela L. Reeves sentenced Joshua Lee Lindsey on Monday. Officials say Lee, a 30-year-old from Lyman, South Carolina, played a major role in an international money laundering conspiracy and drug distribution ring involving Tennessee, Virginia and North and South Carolina.

The synthetic drug, which is sometimes known on the street as "gravel" or "flakka," was created in labs in China and made with a compound called alpha-PVP. It has been called "meth on steroids" because of its potent effects.

